LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of (0.39-0.37) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company issued revenue guidance of $83-85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.61 million.LivePerson also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -1.63–1.52 EPS.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $51.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut shares of LivePerson from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.07.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LPSN traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.39. The company had a trading volume of 891,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $45.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.09. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.07.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.71 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 32.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $347,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.