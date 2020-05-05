LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of (1.63-1.52) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.46). The company issued revenue guidance of $340-355, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.94 million.LivePerson also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -1.63–1.52 EPS.

LivePerson stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.39. 891,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.07. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $45.21.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.71 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 32.94%. Research analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPSN shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on LivePerson from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $51.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut LivePerson from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.07.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $347,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

