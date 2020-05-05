Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) CEO Sells $2,927,656.50 in Stock

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) CEO Bracken Darrell sold 62,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $2,927,656.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,133 shares in the company, valued at $35,471,681.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bracken Darrell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Logitech International alerts:

On Monday, May 4th, Bracken Darrell sold 86,025 shares of Logitech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $4,142,964.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Bracken Darrell sold 28,562 shares of Logitech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,003.72.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Bracken Darrell sold 6,300 shares of Logitech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $268,065.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.17. 384,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,581. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.76. Logitech International SA has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $48.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 277,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,092,000 after acquiring an additional 126,685 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Logitech International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,299,000 after buying an additional 329,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOGI. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.