Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) CEO Sells $4,142,964.00 in Stock

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) CEO Bracken Darrell sold 86,025 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $4,142,964.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,463,525.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bracken Darrell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Logitech International alerts:

On Friday, May 1st, Bracken Darrell sold 62,490 shares of Logitech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $2,927,656.50.

On Monday, April 6th, Bracken Darrell sold 28,562 shares of Logitech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,003.72.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Bracken Darrell sold 6,300 shares of Logitech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $268,065.00.

LOGI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,581. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.76. Logitech International SA has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $48.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth $188,854,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth $184,009,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Logitech International by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,691,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,760 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Logitech International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,299,000 after purchasing an additional 329,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,802,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,826,000 after acquiring an additional 177,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOGI. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.