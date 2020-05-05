Loop Capital Trims Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Target Price to $54.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TXRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.23.

Shares of TXRH stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $46.57. 65,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,004. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $72.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,815,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $509,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,042,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $418,675,000 after purchasing an additional 284,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,042,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $418,675,000 after acquiring an additional 284,604 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,378,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,909,000 after buying an additional 155,940 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

