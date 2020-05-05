LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Upgraded to Overweight by Capital One Financial

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was upgraded by research analysts at Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LTC. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

Shares of LTC traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,276. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $53.04.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 45.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Pieczynski bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.05 per share, with a total value of $45,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 36.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 81,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 21,921 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,009,000 after buying an additional 13,405 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in LTC Properties by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

