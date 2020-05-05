Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at Raymond James

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $90.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s current price.

LITE has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded up $3.70 on Tuesday, reaching $82.04. 2,326,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,948. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $93.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.51. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,025.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.18 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 20.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $189,413.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,061,473.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Lumentum by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Lumentum by 14,566.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Lumentum by 466.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.