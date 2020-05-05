Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.70-0.90 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.70-0.90 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,326,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,949. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $93.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,025.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.51.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LITE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $189,413.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,212 shares in the company, valued at $14,061,473.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

