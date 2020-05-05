Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $325-365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $410.90 million.Lumentum also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.70-0.90 EPS.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $77.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -979.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.51. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $93.23.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Lumentum from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.63.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $189,413.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,061,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.