Lumentum’s (LITE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Lumentum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,326,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,948. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,025.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $93.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.51.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $189,413.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,061,473.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth $2,646,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Lumentum by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

