Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Luminex updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNX traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.16. 143,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,907. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -430.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.49. Luminex has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $36.81.

Get Luminex alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -171.43%.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $143,297.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,105.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 79,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,047,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LMNX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.