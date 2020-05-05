LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) is Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 683.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,789 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,476 shares during the quarter. LYFT accounts for approximately 3.6% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in LYFT were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. FMR LLC raised its position in LYFT by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,686,898 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,836,390,000 after buying an additional 25,416,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,444,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of LYFT by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,684,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $158,519,000 after purchasing an additional 171,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LYFT by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,249,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of LYFT by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,704,407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $116,343,000 after purchasing an additional 351,599 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $157,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $25,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $879,996.

Several research firms have recently commented on LYFT. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of LYFT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of LYFT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus initiated coverage on LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded LYFT to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. LYFT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.68.

LYFT stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.68. 10,294,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,992,134. LYFT Inc has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.49 million. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 167.96% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LYFT Inc will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

