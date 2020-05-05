LyondellBasell Industries NV to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) – KeyCorp cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

LYB opened at $54.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.98. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $98.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth $49,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 7,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

