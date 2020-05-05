M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MDC stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.87. The stock had a trading volume of 16,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,380. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.73. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDC. Wedbush lowered their price objective on M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In related news, COO David D. Mandarich sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $4,463,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,119,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,862,880.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 60,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $2,693,217.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,340 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,276 shares of company stock worth $7,947,326. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.