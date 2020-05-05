Maecenas (ART) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last Week

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $976,865.73 and $113.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Maecenas

Maecenas launched on September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,588,204 tokens. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

