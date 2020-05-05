MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) PT Raised to C$18.00 at BMO Capital Markets

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MAG. National Bank Financial cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$18.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG stock traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 157,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,270. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$5.33 and a 52-week high of C$18.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 85.14 and a quick ratio of 84.83.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.01.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.16, for a total transaction of C$303,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,450,084.32. Also, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total value of C$262,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,693,002.50.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.