Magi Price Tops $0.0179 (XMG)

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Magi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Magi has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. Magi has a total market cap of $180,407.07 and $2.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Magi

Get Magi alerts:

Magi (XMG) is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. It launched on August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 10,096,108 coins. The official website for Magi is coinmagi.org. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Magi

Magi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Magi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.