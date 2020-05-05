Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MX. ValuEngine lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Magnachip Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE MX traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.11. 280,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,457. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $16.06. The company has a market cap of $392.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 47.90% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $199.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

