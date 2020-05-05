Maincoin (MNC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7,868.00

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One Maincoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. Maincoin has a total market cap of $465,504.86 and $7,868.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maincoin has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maincoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00046359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.75 or 0.03763688 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00058002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00035149 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011077 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008566 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011087 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

Maincoin (MNC) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 307,369,171 tokens. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, P2PB2B, Livecoin, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.