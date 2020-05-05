Mallcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9,867.00 (MLC)

Mallcoin (CURRENCY:MLC) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Mallcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Simex. In the last seven days, Mallcoin has traded down 24% against the US dollar. Mallcoin has a market cap of $600,966.84 and $9,867.00 worth of Mallcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mallcoin Profile

Mallcoin’s total supply is 231,228,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,136,853 tokens. The official website for Mallcoin is flogmall.com. Mallcoin’s official Twitter account is @flogmall.

Mallcoin Token Trading

Mallcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mallcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mallcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mallcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

