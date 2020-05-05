Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.96. 41,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,475. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $166.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRNS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

