Markel Corp Acquires 12,000 Shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

Markel Corp boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp owned 0.35% of The Carlyle Group worth $26,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.19. 4,743,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,377. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.94. The Carlyle Group LP has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $34.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of ($745.70) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 168.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 55,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,819,709.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 957,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,661,515.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $568,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,393 shares of company stock worth $6,038,347 over the last three months.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

