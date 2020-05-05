Markel Corp Boosts Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Markel Corp increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,478,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Archer Daniels Midland accounts for about 1.0% of Markel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Markel Corp owned 0.27% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $52,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,948,310,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,048,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,211,000 after acquiring an additional 244,244 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,988,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,199 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,076,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,974 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,563,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,110,000 after acquiring an additional 122,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,691,728.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francisco J. Sanchez bought 1,370 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,471.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $34.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,622,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average of $41.09. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

