Markel Corp Boosts Stake in Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI)

Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp owned about 0.28% of Owens-Illinois worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Owens-Illinois by 25.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 232,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 47,252 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 25,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 94.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OI traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. Owens-Illinois Inc has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $18.36.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 61.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OI shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America cut Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Owens-Illinois from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Owens-Illinois from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

