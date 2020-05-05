Markel Corp Boosts Stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Watsco makes up about 1.2% of Markel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Markel Corp owned 1.04% of Watsco worth $62,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSO. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,602,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,684,000 after acquiring an additional 95,549 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 755,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,148,000 after purchasing an additional 21,692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 729,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,369,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,931,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,243,000 after acquiring an additional 15,854 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

NYSE:WSO traded up $5.96 on Tuesday, reaching $163.02. The stock had a trading volume of 202,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,997. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.66. Watsco Inc has a 1-year low of $132.97 and a 1-year high of $186.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.42.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Watsco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total value of $637,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

