Markel Corp Boosts Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Markel Corp boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $26.32. 56,664,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,457,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average of $44.44.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.