Markel Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Markel Corp grew its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Albemarle worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Albemarle by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $507,101,000 after buying an additional 417,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 85,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $58.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,451. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.23.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALB. TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Albemarle from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.77.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $40,294.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,158 shares in the company, valued at $4,613,720.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.