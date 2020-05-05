Markel Corp Buys 1,520 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $50,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 342,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,741,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 72,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Baker Chad R lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 45,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 2,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.28.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total transaction of $12,644,046.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,139,743 shares in the company, valued at $36,466,061,075.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,982 shares of company stock worth $15,473,457 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $4.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,925,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,446,460. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $270.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.81.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.