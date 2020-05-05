Markel Corp Buys 4,000 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Markel Corp raised its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $5,849,811,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $190,949,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Ball by 367.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 959,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,069,000 after buying an additional 754,628 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,261,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,463,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,687,000 after buying an additional 524,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,268,652.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 502,467 shares in the company, valued at $38,654,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Shares of BLL stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.26. 1,051,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,188. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.22. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

