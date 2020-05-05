Markel Corp Buys 7,500 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Markel Corp boosted its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Markel Corp owned about 0.05% of TransUnion worth $6,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,813,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,319,000 after acquiring an additional 30,622 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in TransUnion by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 58,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in TransUnion by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

NYSE TRU traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.00. 1,219,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,023. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.25 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $767,801.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,808.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $393,527.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,825.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,467 shares of company stock worth $8,654,372. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransUnion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.