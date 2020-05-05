Markel Corp Buys 8,400 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 270,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Whirlpool worth $23,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Boston Partners grew its position in Whirlpool by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,022,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,352,000 after buying an additional 1,274,274 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $97,260,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,996,000 after purchasing an additional 461,178 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $19,989,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 552,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,466,000 after purchasing an additional 232,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

In related news, EVP Shengpo Wu bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,224. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded up $3.24 on Tuesday, reaching $109.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,187. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $163.64. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.80.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 25.56%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

