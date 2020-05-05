Markel Corp Has $13.05 Million Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp owned 0.38% of Choice Hotels International worth $13,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1,032.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Shares of CHH stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.98. The company had a trading volume of 272,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,374. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $109.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.05. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $268.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 249.37% and a net margin of 19.99%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on CHH shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $91.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research raised Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America raised Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.