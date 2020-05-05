Markel Corp Has $52.99 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Markel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Markel Corp owned 0.10% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $52,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $605,865,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,272,000 after acquiring an additional 814,010 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,455,378,000 after acquiring an additional 418,905 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 530.7% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 453,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,048,000 after acquiring an additional 381,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 298,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $168.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.60.

Shares of GS traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.30. 3,272,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,191,252. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.22 and a 200-day moving average of $209.87. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The firm has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

