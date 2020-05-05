Markel Corp Has $56.01 Million Stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Markel Corp raised its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,229,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Blackstone Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Markel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Markel Corp owned 0.18% of Blackstone Group worth $56,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 610,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $16,017,132.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.45.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,752,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,598,490. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.40, a P/E/G ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 27.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.