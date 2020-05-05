Markel Corp Increases Stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Markel Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Markel Corp owned 0.07% of Microchip Technology worth $11,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 70,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.3% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 62,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,931,000.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.52.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,187,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,856. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.04. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $112.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

