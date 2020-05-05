Markel Corp Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 1.4% of Markel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Markel Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Texas Instruments worth $72,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,242,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,790,093. The stock has a market cap of $101.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $2,952,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,608.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,144 shares of company stock valued at $6,396,061. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

