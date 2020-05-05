Markel Corp Lowers Stock Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Markel Corp lessened its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Markel Corp owned about 0.07% of Anthem worth $39,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Anthem by 37.4% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Anthem by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Anthem by 65.6% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Anthem by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Anthem by 3.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,366,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Cfra raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.85.

Anthem stock traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.07. 1,173,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,293. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $312.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

