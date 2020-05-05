Markel Corp Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Markel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.73.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $135,505.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $766,639.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,266 shares in the company, valued at $553,663.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,154 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software stock traded up $2.91 on Tuesday, hitting $91.68. 376,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,889. Guidewire Software Inc has a 1 year low of $71.64 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.70.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

