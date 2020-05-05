Markel Corp Purchases 23,300 Shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Markel Corp grew its holdings in Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Trupanion worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRUP. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,585,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,853,000 after buying an additional 175,307 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,054,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,964,000 after purchasing an additional 92,733 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,377,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after purchasing an additional 32,268 shares during the period. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV increased its stake in Trupanion by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RV Capital GmbH raised its holdings in Trupanion by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 747,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,003,000 after purchasing an additional 27,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.90. The stock had a trading volume of 238,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.98 million, a P/E ratio of -578.00 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Trupanion Inc has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $38.06.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.10 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $124,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 454,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,135,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H Hays Lindsley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $204,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,966 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,994. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRUP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trupanion from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

