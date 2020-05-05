Markel Corp Purchases 2,800 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Markel Corp grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,200 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $49,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,643.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,963 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,564 over the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EA has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

EA stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.61. 5,012,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,569,769. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.13 and its 200-day moving average is $104.61. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $120.19. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.