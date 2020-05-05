Markel Corp Purchases 3,000 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Markel Corp lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 309,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Markel Corp owned about 0.11% of Ecolab worth $48,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 72,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in Ecolab by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 5,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra raised their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.15.

In related news, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total value of $562,264.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,463.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,279 shares of company stock valued at $54,677,940 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $1.80 on Tuesday, hitting $193.32. 1,092,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,686. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $211.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.56. The company has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

