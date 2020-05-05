Markel Corp Purchases 3,250 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Markel Corp boosted its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Markel Corp owned approximately 0.05% of AutoNation worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AN. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

AN stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $36.73. 677,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,830. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.46. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.62.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven L. Gerard bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at $244,033.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoNation from $13.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

