MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Insider Sells $877,440.00 in Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $877,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MKTX stock traded up $26.19 on Tuesday, reaching $483.26. 281,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,928. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.12 and a 12 month high of $488.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $383.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 80.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 6.83.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKTX. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $382.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.86.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

