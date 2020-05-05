Markston International LLC Invests $4.61 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Markston International LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Booking by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,775.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,771.77.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $20.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,393.20. The stock had a trading volume of 424,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,910. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,353.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,784.11. The stock has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $22.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 50.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

