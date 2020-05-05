Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.5% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,982 shares of company stock worth $15,473,457. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $6.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.99. 283,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,414,881. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.28.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

