Matthew Derella Sells 26,305 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) insider Matthew Derella sold 26,305 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $747,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Derella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, Matthew Derella sold 16,219 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $570,584.42.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Matthew Derella sold 27,243 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $910,733.49.

TWTR stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $28.07. 19,187,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,996,131. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average of $31.17. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.08 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Twitter from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Aegis boosted their target price on Twitter from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $224,219,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,037,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $161,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,029 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Twitter by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,024 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ennismore Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $35,754,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

