MC Mining’s (MCM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

MC Mining (LON:MCM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of MCM stock opened at GBX 9 ($0.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 million and a PE ratio of -0.34. MC Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 8 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 49 ($0.64). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49.

About MC Mining

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of metallurgical and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project located to the southwest of Musina; and the Vele Colliery semi soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province.

