Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,023 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $7,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $2.63 on Tuesday, reaching $179.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,826,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.89 and a 200-day moving average of $194.28.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

