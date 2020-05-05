Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.73. 2,739,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,789,235. The firm has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.28. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

