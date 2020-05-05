McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,279 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.3% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $307.92. 2,460,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,660. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $233.05 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The stock has a market cap of $134.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $300.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cleveland Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $328.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.75.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

